One Killed In Fatal Accident On Highway 10 Near Hackett

HACKETT (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 10 in Sebastian County for nearly three hours Monday.

According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, Kennith D. Watts, 51, of McCurtain, Oklahoma, was driving an International TTL semi west on Arkansas 10 between Hackett and Greenwood about 3:18 p.m.

Watts’ vehicle left the right side of the road and struck two trees. The vehicle then came to rest north of the roadway between two other trees.

The accident shut down the road for two hours and 46 minutes starting about 5:45 p.m., according to the state police. The road reopened about 8:30 p.m.