Popular Vaping Company Juul Labs Under Investigation For Targeting Minors

(CNN Money) — The popular e-cigarette brand Juul Labs is under investigation by the Massachusetts attorney general, who is concerned the company is targeting minors.

During a livestreamed press conference on Tuesday, Attorney General Maura Healey said Juul’s products have become a hit among middle and high school students. The company offers its nicotine cartridges — which contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes — in flavors like fruit medley and mango. And its rechargeable smoking devices, which resemble a flash drive, come in colorful “skins,” she said.

The company’s growing popularity among minors underscores “why we need to act as a state and why, frankly, I’m sounding the alarm today,” she said.

Healey’s office is investigating whether Juul violates state law by failing to prevent minors from buying its products. Investigators also want to determine whether Juul intentionally markets its products to teens and tracks underage use of its products. It also wants to know whether the company is properly monitoring retailers to ensure they are verifying customers are older than 21, as state law requires.