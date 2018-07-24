Raising Cane’s Celebrates Bentonville Location Opening Today With Giveaways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is opening in Bentonville today (July 24), and it's celebrating with several giveaways.

The fast-food chicken chain is opening its newest location in Bentonville at 1402 S. Walton Boulevard near the Walmart Home Office. (The video above includes footage from the chain's 2015 opening in Fayetteville.) The grand opening takes place at 8:30 a.m.

Raising Cane's is holding a drawing today, in which 20 customers will win free Cane's for a year.

Also, the first 100 dine-in customers 13 and older who purchase a combo meal will get a free Cane's t-shirt and a voucher for a free box combo.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based company opened its first Northwest Arkansas store in Fayetteville in 2015 and has since opened a second location in Fayetteville, as well as one in Rogers. This is the first Bentonville location.