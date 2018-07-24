Reception Today To Welcome New Fayetteville Superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville Public Schools will hold a special reception today to welcome its new superintendent.

Dr. John L Colbert is new to the position, but he's actually been in the school district for nearly 40 years.

Tonight beginning at 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Schools will celebrate his new position with a reception at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Colbert began in the district as a teacher and eventually became the associate superintendent. He is now the first African-American to lead the district.

Colbert was named superintendent in June three days after his predecessor, Dr. Matthew Wendt, was fired from the position.

The reception will give students and parents a chance to meet and get to know Colbert. The event is open to the public.