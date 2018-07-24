× Rogers Woman Denies Embezzling From Law Firm

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers woman pleaded not guilty Thursday (July 19) to embezzling nearly $20,000 from a Springdale law firm over six years.

Monserrate Morales, 28, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with three counts of first-degree forgery, one count of second-degree forgery, theft of property and tampering with physical evidence — all felonies.

She also faces one misdemeanor charge of falsifying business records.

Springdale police allege Morales, who worked as a secretary for the McManus Law Firm, had stolen roughly $18,961 from the firm since 2012, primarily by forging court documents and judges signatures.

She also stole cash, created fake legal documents and destroyed business records and receipts to cover her tracks, police said.

The firm fired Morales in February.

Morales is free on a $3,500 bond. Her trial is set for Sept. 13.

In Arkansas, first-degree forgery is a Class B felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.