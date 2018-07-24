Walmart Pledges $2 Million To Fund Diversity Internships

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Walmart plans to donate $2 million to two congressional minority caucus foundations to fund programs for students and young professionals.

The Bentonville-based retail behemoth said Tuesday that the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute will each receive three-year, $1 million grants which will go toward paid congressional internships, housing, monthly stipends, professional development and leadership training.

In a press release, the company cited statistics from the Pew Research Center that show that while non-white Americans comprise approximately 36 percent of the population, less than 20 percent of congressional representatives are people of color.

Officials from each of the foundations say internships are crucial to careers in public policy. The grants will bring Walmart’s total donation to the two foundations to more than $6 million.