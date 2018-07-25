× Daryl Macon Agrees To Contract With Mavericks

DALLAS (KFSM)–After an impressive showing with the Heat at the NBA Summer League in both Las Vegas and Sacramento, former Razorback Daryl Macon has latched on with a new team.

According to the Miami Herald, Macon agreed to a deal from the Dallas Mavericks. Macon also had offers from the Heat, three other NBA teams and four countries in Europe and Asia.

Macon’s summer league debut set the tone for the rest of his run with the Heat. The recent Arkansas graduate posted 8 points and 11 assists, then went on to average 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game over seven games.

If Macon doesn’t make the Mavericks’ roster, the guard could be sent to the G League and play for the Texas Legends based out of Frisco, Texas.