Fort Smith Police Searching For Target Theft Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s held in finding a man linked to several thefts from Target.

Fort Smith police say on June 24, the man made several trips to the store at 4001 Phoenix Ave., where he loaded items into a cart and then left through a fire exit without paying.

Police said he stole primarily household item like trash cans, vacuums, lunch boxes, fans and pre-paid phones.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dylan Gray at 479-709-5100 or Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME, where any information leading to an arrest could lead to reward of up to $1,000.