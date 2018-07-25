High School Football Coaches Ready For Start Of Practice

Posted 10:33 pm, July 25, 2018, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--The 2018 high school football season kicks off on Monday as teams in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley begin official team practices. 5NEWS Sports Reporter Clara Goodwin talked to Rogers Heritage coach Tony Travis and Fayetteville coach Billy Dawson about summer preparations for fall practice.