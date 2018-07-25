× Sebastian County Inmate Death Leads To Investigation

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death after he was found unresponsive.

The inmate was found not breathing in the early morning hours on July. 24 during a routine cell check, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies began emergency procedures, and the man was taken to Sparks Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the inmate is not being released at this time.