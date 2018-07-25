× Police: Springdale Man Stabbed Wife Multiple Times

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Springdale man accused of stabbing his wife several times before running off.

Say Lanje, 36, was arrested Monday (July 23) in connection with first-degree domestic battery — a Class B felony.

Springdale police were called about 9:04 a.m. Monday to a home on Main Street, where they found Lanje’s wife suffering from stab wounds to her arm and face, according to a preliminary arrest report.

She was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale for treatment. An update on her condition wasn’t immediately available Wednesday (July 25).

Witnesses identified Lanje as her attacker, but said he ran off after the stabbing. Police said he later returned and was arrested.

Lanje is free on a $7,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 27 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.