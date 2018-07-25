Poll Declares Mary Fallin Least Popular Governor In America

(KFSM) – Oklahoma Governor Marry Fallin is the least approved governor in the United States, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult.

Fallin received a 74% disapproval rate, and only a 19% approval rate of her duties as governor.

The poll reflects numbers from Fallin’s performance in the second quarter of 2018.

The statewide teacher walkout in 2018 brought mass criticisms of Fallin and the state of Oklahoma education.

A runoff election between Republican candidates to replace Fallin will take place in August.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson ranked in the top ten most approved governors with a 57% approval rate, and a 26% disapproval rating.

See the full list here: https://morningconsult.com/2018/07/25/americas-most-and-least-popular-governors-2/