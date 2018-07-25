× Prairie Grove Native Jalen Beeks Traded From Red Sox To Rays

BOSTON, Mass. (KFSM)–After breaking into the majors with two appearances for the Red Sox, former Razorback Jalen Beeks is on the move ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Beeks was dealt to the Rays in exchange for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

A graduate of Prairie Grove High School, Beeks was 0-1 with a 12.79 ERA after allowing 9 earned runs in 6.1 innings. The 25-year-old debuted on June 7 and appeared in his only other game on July 10.

With AAA Pawtucket, Beeks has started 16 games this season and is 5-5 with a 2.89 ERA to go along with 117 strikeouts in 87.1 innings.

Beeks joins two other players with Arkansas ties currently pitching for the Rays. Hunter Wood, a graduate of Rogers Heritage High School & former Razorback Ryne Stanek who is having a career year. The hard throwing righty boasts a 1.91 ERA and makes his 14th career start on Wednesday against the Yankees.