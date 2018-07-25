× President Trump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Destroyed — Again

LOS ANGELES — President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed — again.

The “Donald Trump” star was apparently destroyed sometime early Wednesday morning with a pickax, which was found nearby.

According to our sister station, Fox 2 in St. Louis, Los Angeles Police were called about 3:30 a.m. to the star’s location on Hollywood Boulevard.

They found the star completely smashed with a pickax left at the scene.

This is the second time the star has been destroyed. A man posing as an L.A. construction worker smashed the star with a sledgehammer in 2016. He was later sentenced to three years’ probation.