Prosecutor: Police Justified In Fatal Shooting Of Hackett Man

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Sebastian County prosecutor’s office on Thursday (July 25) ruled that Hackett police and the sheriff’s office were justified in using lethal force when they fatally shot a man during a shootout in May.

Three deputies were wounded during an active shooter situation when Peter Boden, 48, was killed during a confrontation with the SWAT team.

The incident began at about 10:40 p.m. May 7, when an off-duty Hackett police officer heard a disturbance in his neighborhood off West Arkansas 10 between Hackett and Greenwood and went to check with the family.

The sheriff said the suspect left the home on Sunny Hill Place with a shotgun and fired at the officer, who returned fire. The officer left and called 911.

When officers arrived on scene, shots were ringing out. Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck said four people were evacuated from the home.

“We had our S.W.A.T. team that surround the suspect’s location, set up a perimeter,” said Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck. “He fired several rounds at our S.W.A.T. officers. At one point, while he was attempting to load a vehicle up with more firearms, he also attempted to get away.”

“He’d just fired some rounds, so one of our S.W.A.T. officers returned fire, and the suspect is deceased at this time,” Hollenbeck said. The officer who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave. The suspect’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Lavaca, Greenwood, Barling, Hackett, Arkansas State Police, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sebastian County S.W.A.T. team all responded.