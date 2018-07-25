Veterans Memorial To Be Dedicated In Van Buren Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- The new Veterans Memorial Plaza in downtown Van Buren is set to be dedicated today.

The plaza honors the men and women who have served our country. The new park is built on the south side of Main Street across the street from Freedom Park.

Veterans Memorial Plaza is a destination to pay respects to and honor the sacrifices of veterans of all of the armed forces. The sites embody the "four freedoms": Freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. today (July 25). The public was invited to attend the event.

The ribbon cutting is set to take place after the ceremony.