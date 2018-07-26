× Arkansas Lawmaker Charged With Felony Gets OK For Travel

HOT SPRINGS (AP) — An Arkansas state lawmaker accused of not filing an income tax return for years has been given the OK to travel out of state.

Circuit Judge Brad Karren signed an order this week permitting travel for Republican Rep. Mickey Gates, who was arrested last month on six felony charges and released on bond.

The Sentinel-Record reports that Gates must give the court and prosecutor at least 10 days’ notice of any travel outside the state, and he was also ordered to surrender his passport.

Gates’ attorney says the lawmaker frequently travels out of state for work. Court documents say Gates’ business sells knives with company logos, and he frequently attends conventions and trade shows.

Gates is charged for not filing tax returns from 2012 through 2017.