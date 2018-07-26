× Personnel Servicing ATM At Bank Of The Ozarks In Fort Smith Robbed

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two employees servicing an automatic teller machine at the Rogers Avenue branch of the Bank of the Ozarks were robbed Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred about 11 a.m. at the branch at 5401 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith, said Sgt. Wendall N. Sampson of the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police said bank personnel were servicing the ATM when two suspects jumped them from behind and grabbed two canisters of money from the bank employees. The suspects then fled the scene.

