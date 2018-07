× Fayetteville Police Search For Man After Shots Fired At Dickson Street Business

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM) – Officers are searching for a man who fired off multiple gunshots on Dickson Street, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

Police on scene said a man drove by JJ’s Bar & Grill and fired shots out of the window into the air and continued driving.

No injuries were reported.

stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this breaking story.