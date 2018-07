× 2 Bodies Found After Shooting Reported At Fort Smith Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police called to the scene of a shooting early Thursday (July 26) found two bodies.

Police were called to the West Apartments on North 50th Street after reports of shots fired about 4 a.m. Officer Sawyer with the Fort Smith Police confirmed that two bodies were found.

Crime scene tap could be seen stretched around one of the buildings.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.