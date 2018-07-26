× Fourth Person Arrested In Kansas Couple’s Homicide

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Police have arrested a fourth person linked to the double-homicide of an elderly Kansas Couple.

Van Buren police on Thursday (July 26) arrested Christine Marie Tenney, of Santa Fe, Texas, in connection with abuse of a corpse, theft by receiving, tampering with physical evidence and substitution of governmental operations.

Police said Tenney’s being held at the Crawford County Detention Center with no bond set.

Police declined to release further details.

Alfred “Sonny” and Pauline Carpenter, of Wichita, Kan., were found July 18 buried in a creek bed near Natural Dam.

Police arrested three carnival workers — Rusty Frasier, Michael Fowler, Jr., and Kimberly Younger — in connection with the Carpenters’ deaths. The trio is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kansas investigators are working with Van Buren police to collect evidence and information that will be taken back to Kansas.

Investigators believe the couple was killed in Great Bend, Kan., so a Kansas prosecutor will need to file murder charges.