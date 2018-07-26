× Police: Springdale Man Admitted To Molesting Teen

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police say a Springdale man admitted to molesting a 13-year-old girl earlier this month.

Damien Inok, 33, was arrested in connection with second-degree sexual assault — a Class B felony.

The girl told investigators Inok had molested her while she was sleeping. Inok later said he molested the girl and knew she was a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Inok was being held Thursday (July 26) at the Benton County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Sept. 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felony are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.