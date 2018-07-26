× Sprindale Man Gets 20 Years For Assaulting Teens

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Friday (July 20) to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls last fall.

Devon Shane Westbrook, 23, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault.

Westbrook was arrested Nov. 6, 2017, after two teenage girls said Westbrook raped them at a party in July.

The first girl, 14, said Westbrook beat and raped her in a back bedroom during the party, according to court documents.

A witness said she saw Westbrook on the floor with the victim, holding the girl’s underwear and that she was naked from the waist down.

The second girl, 13, told police she was at the same party and fell asleep in an upstairs bedroom. She said she awoke to Westbrook moving her to a bed and fondling her, according to the report.

The witness and first victim found Westbrook fondling the second victim and tried to confront him, but Westbrook jumped out a window and onto the roof before running away.

Westbrook will be required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentencing.