Tracking Scattered Showers; More Widespread This Weekend

An area of showers continues to linger around NW Arkansas as an older outflow boundary from the storms in Kansas sags south on Thursday afternoon.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the boundary and spread south into the River Valley but the storms are expected to be scattered.

A better and more widespread chance for rain arrives this weekend with the first chance for everyone seeing rain arriving mid-morning on Saturday.

Severe weather risk continues to look low.

-Garrett