A cold front will ease into the area today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be cooler today across Northwest Arkansas than yesterday, but some area in the River Valley could end up a little warmer today compared to yesterday. Rain chances will continue into the weekend as cooler than normal weather moves in behind the cold front.

