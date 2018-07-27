× Details Emerge In Dickson Street Shooting; Suspect Arrested For Third Time This Year

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested late Thursday night after police say he shot at a local bar and grill on Dickson Street.

Emmit D. Cosen, 26, was arrested on South Pinyon Point Drive after reportedly driving by JJ’s Grill at 324 W. Dickson Street and firing at it, according to a preliminary arrest report from the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to the report, police were initially dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to JJ’s on a report of a trespassing call. At 5:52 p.m., just before police arrived, several 911 calls came in reporting shots fired by a man in a white passenger car. Upon arrival, police were told by several witnesses that the man who fired the shots left westbound on Dickson Street in the car.

Several witnesses told police the man who fired the shots was named Emmit, the report said. Police discovered the man had been involved in a fight inside the business and was asked to leave. He was driven away in a white Mercedes by a friend, but he came back later in the same car and tried to enter the bar again. Employees told him he was not allowed, and Cosen went back to the Mercedes. The vehicle drove by slowly, and a witness saw an hand come out of the driver’s side window, point a gun and fire several shots at the business, police said in the report.

Six .380 shell casings were found in the road, police said. Witnesses picked Cosen out of a photo lineup as the shooter, police said.

Police traced the vehicle to its owner’s address on South Pinyon Point in Fayetteville. Police found the Mercedes in the driveway and talked to a man and woman in the home who initially said Cosen wasn’t there. The woman eventually admitted Cosen was in the home with her young son. She called him, and he came out of the home and was arrested. Police said Cosen “seemed very intoxicated as his speech was slurred and his balance was unsteady.” The report also said he was belligerent to officers as he was escorted to the patrol car.

Cosen was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle and possession of a firearm by a certain person. The last charge stems from a previous criminal history. Cosen was out on bond pending a trial next month.

In April, Cosen was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree false imprisonment, first-degree terroristic threatening and introducing a controlled substance into someone body. He was accused of attacking a woman who was three months pregnant with his child, beating her, tying her down and forcing her to swallow Xanax pills. The woman told police Cosen also had sex with her when she was tied down, but she was too afraid to tell him no. She also said that Cosen told her during the attack that, “if you think you’re leaving here with that baby in your stomach, then you must really not know me.”

The arrest came three months after Cosen was arrested in a sting operation after police found more than 16 pounds of marijuana inside a storage unit. In that case, Cosen faces two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by certain persons.