× Bentonville Police Arrest Michigan Man For Theft, Forgery

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Michigan man accused of using a fake identification to purchase cell phones at Sam’s Club.

Isaiah Lord-Thomas Flax, 20, of Redford Township, Mich., was arrested Thursday (July 26) in connection with commercial burglary, financial identity theft and first-degree forgery — all felonies.

Flax also faces a misdemeanor theft charge.

Bentonville police were called Thursday to the store at 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., where Flax had been reported for fraud, according to a news release.

Flax was being held Friday (July 27) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Sept. 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.