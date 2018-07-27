× Car Stolen From Fort Smith Convenience Store With 14-Year-Old Still Inside

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A vehicle has been stolen from 421 N. Greenwood Ave. in Fort Smith with a 14-year-old still inside, police said.

The vehicle was taken from the Sally Ann Convenience Store. Police are looking for a 2005 red Chevrolet Malibu, Arkansas license plate 426XFH, according to Sgt. Wendall Sampson of the Fort Smith Police Department.

About 9:30 a.m. police were called to the convenience store after a white male stole the vehicle from the store, police said.

Sampson said a 14-year-old white male was asleep in the back seat at the time of the theft. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on North Greenwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department or 911, or email info@fortsmithpd.org.