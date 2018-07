× Child Found Dead In Benton County Pond

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — The Benton County sheriff’s office is investigating after a boy was found dead in a pond Friday (July 27).

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins said the call came in this morning about a boy who went missing and was found shortly afterward in a nearby pond.

Jenkins said the sheriff’s office investigates every death to rule out foul play.

No further details were immediately available.