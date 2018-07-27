× Former MedExpress Manager Gets Probation For Embezzling $40,000

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former MedExpress manager received 10 years probation Tuesday (July 24) for embezzling $40,000 from the urgent care clinic.

Cody Scott Jenkins, 25, of Inwood, W. Va., pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit to one count of felony theft of property.

Judge Joanna Taylor also ordered Jenkins to pay $40,199.99 in restitution. He faces up to 20 years in prison if his probation is revoked.

Jenkins’ ex-wife alerted officials to the theft, telling investigators in 2015 he was stealling money from the clinic at 2890 N. College Ave., according to court documents.

She said Jenkins would bring home deposit bags and admitted to stealing $5,000, although he planned to pay back the clinic.

After an internal audit revealed $40,199.90 in misappropriated funds, the clinic contacted Fayetteville police, but Jenkins resigned before clinic officials could speak to him.

Jenkins’ wife “was surprised” to learn he embezzled so much money, because he she said he “had nothing to show for it,” according to court documents.

MedExpress declined to comment.