Officers Respond To Domestic Disturbance; Armed Suspect Shot By Police

SONORA (KFSM) — A domestic disturbance call led to an officer-involved shooting in Sonora near east Springdale late Thursday night.

According to Washington County investigator Kelly Cantrell, deputies from the county and Springdale Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at 20411 Sonora Acres (Washington County Road 595).

Upon arrival, officers encountered a male suspect who was armed, Cantrell said. The officers identified themselves and ordered the man to put down his weapon.

The man didn’t obey, and he started to move toward the officers. That’s when he was shot, Cantrell said. He said he didn’t believe deputies had fired the shot, but they would ask the Arkansas State Police to investigate.

The suspect was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. Cantrell said he didn’t know the man’s condition.

No deputies or police were injured, Cantrell said.