Police, Firefighters On The Scene Of Fire Across The Street From Store Where Car Was Stolen

FORT SMITH — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire across the street from the convenience where a car was reported stolen earlier today (Friday, July 27).

The building on fire is at 406 Greenwood Avenue in Fort Smith. Police, emergency responders and firefighters were on the scene.

Smoke and fire can be seen pouring out of the building. Businesses nearby were being evacuated.

The building on fire is across the street from the Sally Ann convenience store where a car was stolen earlier. The man driving the car told police his nephew was in it, and an Amber Alert was issued. However, the boy was later found to be with his father in Fayetteville and was never in the car, Sgt. Wendall Sampson of the Fort Smith Police Department said.

