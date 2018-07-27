× Police Search For Suspect After Shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A search is underway for a suspect after police say a person was shot during a possible domestic disturbance, according to Fort Smith Police.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of South 28th Street Friday (July 27), police said.

The victim’s injuries were not severe and they should recover.

At this time it is not known if the suspect is armed or not.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to update this story.