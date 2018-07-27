× UAFS Chancellor To Resign, Take Up New Post

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Chancellor Dr. Paul Beran is expected to resign from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith today (July 27) to take up a new position in South Dakota.

Beran’s last day at UAFS will be Aug. 31, according to John Post, director of public relations for UAFS.

Beran has been chancellor at UAFS since 2006.

Dr. Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System, will name a search committee to help find a new chancellor to propose to the Board of Trustees.

Beran will take the role of executive director and chief executive officer of the South Dakota Higher Education Board of Regents. He will oversee six higher education institutions in South Dakota, including the regional universities and the South Dakota schools for the deaf and the blind.