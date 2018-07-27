× WATCH: Dry Today, More Rain Tomorrow

The cold front that brought showers yesterday sits to our south keeping us dry today. A few showers are possible in the River Valley early this morning, but everyone will see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will be similar to yesterday across Northwest Arkansas, but some areas in the River Valley will feel cooler than yesterday. Rain chances increase tomorrow morning and last through Monday, with cooler than normal weather along with it.

Highs today:

Rain chances the next few days:

-Sabrina