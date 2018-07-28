× 65-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Apparent Homicide In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KTHV) — Police say Patricia Hill, wife of 65-year-old Frank Hill, confessed to shooting her husband and has been charged with murder.

The emergency call referred to a shooting on Donaldson Lane outside of White Hall came in Saturday (July 28) at approximately 2:50 p.m.

According to the Jefferson County press release, during the interview, Mrs. Hill admitted to investigators that she arrived home and at some point walked to the utility shed on the property to confront her husband.

Mrs. Hill told investigators that there had never been any physical altercations between her and her husband. However, Mrs. Hill stated that she disagreed with her husband’s purchase of video pornography via the television guide, which she canceled upon discovering the purchase but Mr. Hill managed to place a subsequent order.

Mrs. Hill stated that she entered the shed and asked her husband to leave but he refused. Mrs. Hill admitted that she then returned inside the residence, where she armed herself with a .22 caliber pistol. She went back to the shed a short time later, where she entered and shot her husband twice, striking him once in the leg and once in the head.

Immediately following the shooting, Mrs. Hill stated that she returned inside the residence, where she returned the weapon and called 911 to report the shooting.

Hill is currently being held at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center without bond on felony probable cause for capital murder in the shooting death of her husband. Hill will remain in custody pending the scheduling of her first court appearance.