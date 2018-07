× Hardee’s in Fort Smith Robbed

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police have confirmed Hardee’s in Fort Smith was robbed early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Hardee’s on Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith shortly after 4 A.M. Saturday morning.

According to Fort Smith Police no one was injured in the robbery, but they are interviewing employees now as they continue to look for a suspect.

