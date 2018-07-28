× Haskell Teen Dead After Game Of Russian Roulette

HASKELL, Ark. (KTHV) – A 15-year-old boy has died after a game of Russian Roulette.

According to the Haskell Police Department, the call came around 4:45 p.m. Friday (July 27).

They confirmed that the teen and two friends were playing the game when the incident occurred. The parents of the victim were not home at the time.

Police say the two friends attempted to stop the victim after he pulled the trigger the first time, but failed to do so. The second pull resulted in the victim’s death.

Police continue to investigate the incident.