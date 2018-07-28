× OK: Suspect Arrested In Connection With Holdenville Murder

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFSM) — A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting that happened on June 24 at the Pruett’s Grocery Store in Holdenville, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Tyler Deerinwater, aka Tee Ross, 27, was arrested in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seminole early Saturday (July 28) in connection to the murder of Johnathan Merriman, 36.

Agencies involved in the arrest were Seminole police, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, US Marshals and the District 22 Task Force.

Deerinwater was booked into the Hughes County jail on a murder charge, according to the OSBI.

The OSBI said the investigation is ongoing and details will be released as they become available.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody in connection to Merriman’s death the day following the incident, June 25th, but had been looking for Deerinwater.