Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival Held At Riverfront Park

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- People were in downtown Fort Smith Saturday (July 28) for the annual Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival.

The festival, held at Riverfront Park, features local and national bands, but you can also find art and culture among the fun.

The event also aims to raise money for local charity organizations.

"A lot of people don't realize we're doing this 100 percent for charity," said Peacemaker Festival Board of Director Nick Maestri. "We're a total nonprofit; everyone that puts this on is a volunteer. We don't only want to do this for charity we want to be a great thing for this community. We want more things to do in Fort Smith."

The 2018 festival line-up includes: Grace Potter, Anderson East, Rival Sons, The Cadillac Three, Funky Meters, Paul Thorn and Ray Wylie Hubbard.