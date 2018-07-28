× Police Give New Information On Fort Smith Shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police have released new details in the search for a suspect who shot a Fort Smith man on Friday (July 27) afternoon.

The unidentified victim was shot once in the leg, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated and released from Mercy Hospital, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the 5200 block of South 28th St., said Sgt. Wendall Sampson with the Fort Smith Police Department

A black male, with a goatee, approximately 5’6″ tall, wearing an orange fleece and blue jeans, was seen running away from the residence heading west on Vicksburg, according to police.

The victim told police his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend came by around 4 p.m. and an argument happened as he was banned from the property.

After the man left, a black man knocked on the door and an argument ensued between he and the victim.

The victim told police that the suspect then produced a firearm; the victim moved toward him and one round was fired through the victim’s left upper leg.

Two witnesses confirmed the victim’s story — and neither of the witnesses or the victim knew the suspect who came to the door.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100 or email info@fortsmithpd.org.