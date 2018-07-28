× Prairie Grove Police Make Arrests In Recent Vehicle Break-In Cases And Other Crimes

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFSM) — For two weeks, Prairie Grover police officers have been working to solve, and crack down on, vehicle break-ins and criminal mischief cases.

On July 14 residents woke up and found streets and sidewalks painted, and vehicles broken into.

Also, two school athletic buildings had been entered and equipment stolen.

Officers worked to identify three juvenile males, made arrests, and recovered stolen property.

During the same night, additional unrelated vehicle break-ins happened. Officers identified a 19-year-old male in connection with the crimes, arrested him and the property was recovered.