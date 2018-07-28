River Valley Artisan Market Held At Pendergraft Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The River Valley Artisan Market took over Ross Pendergraft Park in Fort Smith Saturday (July 28).

The market helps local artists, including children, to showcase their art.

It also gives food and arts and crafts vendors a place to sell and showcase their talents.

The event continues to grow as more people see the culture they can experience at the market.

"It brings people downtown that have never been down here, even with the farmer's market we constantly hear from people, 'oh we didn't know you're down here,' and once they come down, 'oh we didn't realize how nice it is down here.'" So we really think it's critical to have venues like this in Fort Smith to really take hold of that touristy attraction we're looking for," said Market Coordinator Amanda Higgins.

The Artisan Market has different times and days they set up.

It's always best to check their Facebook page to find out when and where they will be.