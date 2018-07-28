Scattered Storm Chances Continue, But When?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weather pattern will continue to produce scattered showers and storms through Monday. Here are the best chances of when you may see a storm:

-Saturday Night: Storms should wind down after sunset.

-Sunday Morning: A complex of storms may move in from Kansas, diving southeast into Arkansas.

-Sunday Afternoon: After morning showers, leftover surface boundaries may give rise to afternoon pop storms. Some could be severe.

-Monday Morning: More showers and storms are possible.

After this system moves out, some of us could have 1-2 inches of rain from the weekend.

Some storms Sunday afternoon could be on the severe side.

-Matt