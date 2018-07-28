Scattered Storm Chances Continue, But When?

Posted 3:51 pm, July 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, July 28, 2018

Our weather pattern will continue to produce scattered showers and storms through Monday. Here are the best chances of when you may see a storm:

-Saturday Night:  Storms should wind down after sunset.
-Sunday Morning:  A complex of storms may move in from Kansas, diving southeast into Arkansas.
-Sunday Afternoon:  After morning showers, leftover surface boundaries may give rise to afternoon pop storms. Some could be severe.
-Monday Morning:  More showers and storms are possible.

After this system moves out, some of us could have 1-2 inches of rain from the weekend.

Some storms Sunday afternoon could be on the severe side.

-Matt