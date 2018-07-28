× Storms Moving Into Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS:

-Strong storms are moving into the metro areas of NWA. Western Benton and Washington Counties have already seen heavy rain and lightning. These will continue to track east towards Beaver Lake. Lightning flashes have been around 30 flashes/minute.

RIVER VALLEY:

-Showers and storms are winding down. Redevelopment is possible later this afternoon, especially if the clouds move on out

Isolated storms are possible throughout the afternoon.

-Matt