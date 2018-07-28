TheatreSquared Lifts The Final Beam Into Place For Its New Playhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The final beam is put in place in what will become the new TheatreSquared in downtown Fayetteville.

This new location is being built behind the Walton Arts Center, at the corner of Spring and West Streets.

TheatreSquared plays host to small-scale productions throughout the year.

The new 50,000 square-foot location will offer additional room for both productions and actors.

Coordinators say the process is moving forward due to support from the community and they're in the midst of a $34 million 'Our Next Stage' campaign.

"About $31 million of that is building project cost, and we've been lucky to have some lead gifts from the Walton family foundation, the City of Fayetteville, the Fayetteville A&P, and some others. Many members of the community helping get toward our goal, but still a ways to go," said TheatreSquared Executive Director Martin Miller.

The new space should open by 2019 and will include two theaters, a rehearsal space, and guest-artist apartments.