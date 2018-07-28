× WATCH: Rainy Weekend Ahead

It’s the first day of a rainy pattern for our area. An overnight complex near Kansas/Oklahoma moved towards us overnight, but not much will reach us this morning. A stationary boundary sits to our south and will be the main source for storms developing in the River Valley. More rain is expected in the River Valley this morning, with storm chances increasing in Northwest Arkansas this afternoon. The best chance of seeing rain will be between 7AM and 7PM. More rain is expected tomorrow and Monday. Due to the rain and clouds, temperatures will stay slightly cooler than normal for the next few days.

Highs today:

Rain chances the next few days:

-Sabrina