× Another Round Of Storms To Start Monday

Shower and storm chances will continue through Monday. Until then, here is the latest on when you can expect a shower or storm.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday Afternoon / Evening:

-An isolated shower can be expected, mainly north of the Arkansas River. These would be ignited by moisture leftover from morning rains and quickly warming temperatures as the clouds head out. 4PM-9PM

Sunday Night / Monday Morning:

Another complex of storms is expected to form in Kansas overnight. However, this one may have a more southerly direction, keeping the majority of the storms to our west in central Oklahoma. Timing would be between 2AM and 10AM from north to south.

The bulk of any severe weather should remain in central Oklahoma.

After Monday morning storms, an isolated shower or storm Monday afternoon is possible. Otherwise things should quiet down from there! Things look quite dry by week's end.

-Matt