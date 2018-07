Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Clearinghouse in Fort Smith is gearing up for the annual Meals for Kids program, or as some know it The "Backpack" Program.

5NEWS Evening Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Tami Kuhns and Susan Ross to talk about various programs from the Clearinghouse including the Meals For Kids Program, the Food Pantry Program and many more.

You can learn more about the different programs going on at the Clearinghouse at their website.