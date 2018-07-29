× Deadly California Wildfire Rages Largely Unchecked, At Least 6 Killed

REDDING Calif. (CBSnews ) — Fire crews facing several weather uncertainties Sunday struggled to corral Northern California’s Carr Fire, a blaze that has left thousands of dazed evacuees reeling as they try to take care of themselves. At least six people were killed by the fire, authorities said. Officials say there are more than 150 more engines on the way from out-of-state to help.

Firefighters endured hot temperatures and remained wary of the possibility of gusty winds, said Anthony Romero, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“Right now it’s going everywhere. We still have a lot of open line,” he said. “Any event could bring this back up again.”

The National Weather Service forecast hot and dry conditions in the area Sunday, with wind gusts expected late in the afternoon.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage Saturday that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned. She planned to stay at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while she searches for another place to live. “I think I’m still in shock,” Noland said. “It’s just unbelievable knowing you don’t have a house to go back to.”

Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving six people dead.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire Monday, but it wasn’t until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering city limits.

On Saturday, it pushed southwest of Redding, the largest city in the region, toward the tiny communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point, where scorching heat, winds and bone-dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts.